CMS Will Offer Breakfast At No Charge for Students

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the first day of school, and you may be wondering how you’ll fit your student’s breakfast into your busy morning.

The good news is that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will provide breakfast at no charge.

Due to the ending of a temporary Covid-19 pandemic food waiver by the federal government, CMS lunch meals will no longer be at no charge for all students.

School Meal Programs across the nation will return to regular, pre-pandemic procedures for the 2022-2023 school year.

Lunch prices for students will remain the same as they were in 2019-2020. Prices for lunch are:

PreK – $2.50

K-8 – $2.75

9-12 – $3.00

Reduced price lunch is $.40

Adults a la carte

Students not approved for free lunch will need to pay with cash or have money on their account to pay for lunch.

Find more information here.