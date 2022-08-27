Grant Fund Distributes Millions to Preserve Black History Sites

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The National Trust for Historic Preservation says that their program, the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), distributed more than $3 million in grants to fund the protection and preservation of forty African American historic sites this year. According to AACHAF, the fund is the largest U.S. resource dedicated to this effort. Since being created in 2017, the fund has assisted 160 African American historic sites with an investment of $12.4 million. The purpose of the Action Fund is to protect places of historic and cultural value with the goal of given everyone the opportunity to “draw inspiration and wisdom from African American historic places.”

In addition to funding for Detroit’s Blue Bird Inn and the Home of Mamie Till Mobley and Emmett Till, several churches received funding. In North Carolina, Walnut Cove Colored School in Walnut Cove, the North Carolina Africa American Heritage Commission in Raleigh and the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham received funding. Grants ranged from $50,000 to $150,000. The AACHAF website says that “though America may be rich in diverse history, our society has often been poor in representing that history and in funding its protection, conservation, and recognition.”

And although the deadline to submit for grant funding for 2022 has passed, visit forum.savingplaces.org to apply while planning your budget for 2023-2024.