Mooresville Residents Issue Complaints of Inaccurate Water Bills

After discovering they would have to pay twice as much for their water when they opened their bills, many neighbors are seeking answers from the Mooresville town administration. Residents told WCNC Charlotte that the usage recorded is not accurate.

Hannah Wyatt’s mother has been residing in the same home for about 20 years. She claimed that nothing had changed for the most part until she received something unusual.

“A $330 water bill,” Wyatt said. “We called, and they told us that she used 24,000 gallons in a month where her usual consumption was 6,600 gallons.

Wyatt’s mother was not the only resident noticing the difference. Neighbors in the neighborhood Facebook group reported having the same issue.

“The graph looks about double in usage for this month,” said resident, Brandy Rufty.

The town said in a statement to WCNC that:

A spike in water consumption over the summer months is not unexpected. It is very common, especially in areas experiencing dry, hot weather, that water systems see an increase in residential consumption due in part to irrigation efforts.

