It’s National Dog Day! Here’s How To Adopt One Near Charlotte

It’s National Dog Day!

If you already have a furry friend, make sure to show them some extra love today. If you’re looking to adopt one, there are several Clear the Shelters campaigns happening around the Charlotte area this weekend.

Many of the shelters participting in Clear the Shelters will are waivered or reduced adoption fees.

Here are the participating locations and times:

York County Humane Society 1 – 4 p.m. by appointment only 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

CMPD Animal Care & Control 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Humane Society of Charlotte 11 a.m . – 6 p.m. 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052

Lancaster SPCA 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720

Lincoln County Animal Services 12 – 5 p.m. 650 John Howel Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Greater Charlotte SPCA 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pet People Waverly, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Catawba County Animal Services 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. 201 Government Services Dr, Newton, NC 28658

Watauga Humane Society 12 – 5 p.m. 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607

Stanly County Humane Society 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 2049 Badin Rd, Albemarle, NC 28001

Stanly County Humane Society Adopt cats from Petsmart (cats only) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 780 Leonard Ave Suite H, Albemarle, NC 28001