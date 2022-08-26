It’s National Dog Day! Here’s How To Adopt One Near Charlotte

It’s National Dog Day!
If you already have a furry friend, make sure to show them some extra love today. If you’re looking to adopt one, there are several Clear the Shelters campaigns happening around the Charlotte area this weekend.
Many of the shelters participting in Clear the Shelters will are waivered or reduced adoption fees.
Here are the participating locations and times:
York County Humane Society
1 – 4 p.m. by appointment only
8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715
CMPD Animal Care & Control
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Humane Society of Charlotte
11 a.m . – 6 p.m.
1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052
Lancaster SPCA
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720
Lincoln County Animal Services
12 – 5 p.m.
650 John Howel Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092
Greater Charlotte SPCA
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Pet People Waverly, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Catawba County Animal Services
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
201 Government Services Dr, Newton, NC 28658
Watauga Humane Society
12 – 5 p.m.
312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607
Stanly County Humane Society
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
2049 Badin Rd, Albemarle, NC 28001
Stanly County Humane Society
Adopt cats from Petsmart (cats only)
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
780 Leonard Ave Suite H, Albemarle, NC 28001
Zach’s Rescue
Petsmart, 2875 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC 28110