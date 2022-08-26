Charlotte
It’s National Dog Day! Here’s How To Adopt One Near Charlotte

Dog panting sitting on couch at home

It’s National Dog Day!

If you already have a furry friend, make sure to show them some extra love today. If you’re looking to adopt one, there are several Clear the Shelters campaigns happening around the Charlotte area this weekend.

Many of the shelters participting in Clear the Shelters will are waivered or reduced adoption fees.

Here are the participating locations and times:

York County Humane Society

1 – 4 p.m. by appointment only

8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

CMPD Animal Care & Control

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Humane Society of Charlotte

11 a.m . – 6 p.m.

1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052

Lancaster SPCA

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720

Lincoln County Animal Services

12 – 5 p.m.

650 John Howel Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Greater Charlotte SPCA

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pet People Waverly, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Catawba County Animal Services

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

201 Government Services Dr, Newton, NC 28658

Watauga Humane Society

12 – 5 p.m.

312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607

Stanly County Humane Society

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2049 Badin Rd, Albemarle, NC 28001

Zach’s Rescue

Petsmart, 2875 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC 28110

