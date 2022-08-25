Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement Hosting Free Adoption Event

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you looking for a new furry friend? You may be in luck!

Overcrowding is an issue that many shelters in the Carolinas are dealing with, including Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign designed to help find homes for animals in need. This year, WCNC Charlotte and NBC will be helping with the local initiative.

Free adoptions will be available during this year’s event. Those interested can get pre-approved immediately, but all adopting families need to be authorized beforehand. The majority of animals are prepared to depart that day. Every animal will have been completely vetted and spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter.

The shelter is also in need of more donations, volunteers, and fosters.

