CMS Teachers, Principals Will Soon Receive Pay Raises

Teachers and principals in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will soon get larger-than-anticipated pay increases. This comes after CMS’s final budget for the forthcoming year was approved by a vote at a meeting on Tuesday night.

It took weeks for this decision to be made. CMS had to wait to figure out how much money the county and state were budgeting for schools.

“This goes a long way in paying teachers and staff what they’re worth and what they deserve, but it’s not all the way,” CMS Board Member Rhonda Cheek said.

An average rise of 4.2% will be given to certified instructors.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Association of Educators’ Amanda Thompson-Rice explained that this means some people receive a 2.5% raise while others receive a 7% boost.

CMS also raised all staff members’ pay to at least $15 an hour.

