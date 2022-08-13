Black Voters are Concerned About the Economy

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A recent study conducted by The Black to the Futures Action Fund shows that the community is concerned bout the nation’s economy. The group conducted a year-long study of 6000 Black Americans from July 2021 to May 2022. Alicia Garza, of The Black to the Futures Action Fund, said in a recent interview that “we have the same concerns and are increasingly dissatisfied with whether or not those concerns are being addressed or how those issues are being left to the wayside.” Garza says the goal of the study is to “provide the Biden-Harris administration, current elected officials, and midterm campaigns with irrefutable data to address the needs of the Black community.”

Midterm elections are less than 100 days away on November 8th. Every one of the 435 U.S. House seats and thirty-four of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. President Biden’s approval rating continues to be low. However according to Newsweek, the President’s current approval rate is at 40%, his highest rating in about two months.

The study shows that Black voters are concerned about inflation, including gas prices and affordable housing. A Reuters report says that gas prices are finally falling however they remain higher than a year ago. The cost of food has increased every month. Federal data shows that groceries are 12.2 percent higher now than they were last summer. And a report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that “the supply of affordable

housing for the nation’s lowest-income families and individuals remains deeply inadequate.”

Last month, in an effort to reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year. Federal official also say that the U.S. is not in a recession.