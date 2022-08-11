CMS Still Short 377 Teachers Prior to Start of School Year

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A report given to the school board on Tuesday night stated that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still needs 377 classroom teachers before the start of the school year on August 29.

According to Laura Francisco, associate superintendent of human resources, CMS is 96 percent staffed for teaching positions going into the new school year. Since the start of the 2021–22 school year, the district has experienced 2,100 teacher separations.

“CMS is not immune to the national teacher shortage,” Francisco said. “We’ve developed and (are) implementing an array of strategies to try and offset that shortage.”

Of the 181 schools in the district, 41 are fully staffed, according to Francisco. In the remaining schools, there are an average of three teacher openings.

In North Carolina, CMS isn’t the only organization suffering from teacher shortages. On August 4, there were more than 700 open teaching positions in Wake County Public Schools, the state’s largest district.

Read the full story here.