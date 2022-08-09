Nominations Open for 2nd Annual Heart Of Charlotte Awards

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The second annual Heart of Charlotte Awards nomination process is now open, Northeastern University in Charlotte said on Tuesday.

The Heart of Charlotte Awards program aims to honor people and groups dedicated to improving the Charlotte metro area community through fostering social, racial, and health equity, fostering stronger neighborhood ties, supporting educational achievement, creating jobs, and supporting business development.

The Heart of Charlotte Awards is accepting nominations now through August 31st, 2022.

According to officials, this year’s program will present prizes in seven different categories, including three new ones which will honor people who have made particular contributions to the advancement of health and wellness-related causes.

All members of the community are encouraged to apply.

To nominate a deserving individual or organization for the Heart of Charlotte Awards, complete the online nomination form by Wednesday, August 31st at 5 p.m.

