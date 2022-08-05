What it Means if You See a COVID-Safe Sticker Around Meck County

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The next time you go into a local business in Mecklenburg County, you may notice a unique sticker on the window.

The Board of Commissioners decided Wednesday to end Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency on August 15. The COVID-19 crisis prompted the initial declaration of a state of emergency.

At least 80 businesses across Mecklenburg County have been certified under the health department’s new COVID-SAFE training program.

It involves safety precautions like masks and sanitizing that are reminiscent of those we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.

It takes roughly four hours to complete the online course. It includes information about the virus and how it spreads. Businesses will receive unique stickers after completing the course highlighting their involvement and dedication to safety.

The health department says resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used to create the training.

Read the full story here.