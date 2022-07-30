Charlotte
Clear the Shelters Campaign Launches to Help Local Shelters Crisis

Local animal shelters are seeing the highest animal intake numbers in years. With so many animals coming in, many are reaching crisis levels.

Shelters are asking that those who are able to foster an animal, adopt, or send a donation.

Here are some local shelters, and links to their adoptable pets:

CMPD Animal Care & Control

York County Humane Society

Humane Society of Charlotte

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

Lancaster SPCA

Greater Charlotte SPCA

Read the full story here.

