Clear the Shelters Campaign Launches to Help Local Shelters Crisis

Local animal shelters are seeing the highest animal intake numbers in years. With so many animals coming in, many are reaching crisis levels.
Shelters are asking that those who are able to foster an animal, adopt, or send a donation.
Here are some local shelters, and links to their adoptable pets:
CMPD Animal Care & Control
- 8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
- View adoptable pets
York County Humane Society
- 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715
- View adoptable pets
Humane Society of Charlotte
- 1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Adopt A Dog or Adopt A Cat
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
- 1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052
- View adoptable pets
Lancaster SPCA
- 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720
- View adoptable pets