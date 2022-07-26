Free Outdoor Movies At Camp North End This Summer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for something free for the family to do or for a date night, then look no further.

Free outdoor movies are being shown on Thursdays starting at 8 PM throughout the summer. Camp North End partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema to bring back free outdoor movies.

Attendees are advised to bring their chair or blanket and to arrive early if they plan to pick up Camp food.

The following is the list of movies:

July 28th, 2022 – The Breakfast Club

August 4th, 2022 – Jurassic Park

August 11th, 2022 – Clueless

August 18th, 2022 – Do The Right Thing

August 25th, 2022 – The Goonies

September 1st, 2022 – Hook

September 8th, 2022 – E.T

Officials say the movies will play rain or shine.

