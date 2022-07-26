Charlotte to Elect Next Mayor, Council Members Tuesday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the general election for the mayor and city council in Charlotte.

Early voting in person expired on Saturday. The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is still accepting mail-in absentee ballots, but they must be postmarked by Tuesday and received by them by Friday.

Democrat Malcolm Graham in District 2 is up against Republican Mary Lineberger Barnett; Democrat Victoria Watlington in District 3 is up against Republican James H. Bowers, and Republican Tariq Bokhari in District 6 is up against Democrat Stephanie Hand.

Less than 5% of Charlotte’s registered voters cast early ballots, or about 28,000 people.

Mayor Vi Lyles is fighting for reelection against Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao.

Democrats cast 53% of the early ballots in the city, followed by Independents (27%) and Republicans (19%), according to Bitzer. The general election is unaffiliated, therefore Republicans and Democrats can support either candidate.

Voters can confirm their registration, view a sample ballot and find their polling place at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.

