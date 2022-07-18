Back to School Events Happening in Charlotte

CLOSE
School is back in session for many students starting next month.
Here are some back-to-school events happening in the Charlotte area.
Saturday, July 30, 2022
- Back to School Bash and Supply Drive
- Back to School Backpack & Ice Cream Social
- 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- 4630 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte
- TSWL Back to School Drive and Block Party
- 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- Anthony’s Barber Shop
Monday, August 1, 2022
- Back to School Bash at local McDonald’s restaurants — free school supplies, kids’ activities, more…
- 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- FREE
- McDonald’s Belmont (505 N. Main Street, Belmont — Stanton Enterprise)
Saturday, August 27, 2022
- Back 2 School Block Party at Queen City STEM School
- 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- FREE
- Queen City STEM School Elementary Campus
More events are expected to come.