Back to School Events Happening in Charlotte

School is back in session for many students starting next month.

Here are some back-to-school events happening in the Charlotte area.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  1. Back to School Bash and Supply Drive
    • 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Independence Harley-Davidson
  2. Back to School Backpack & Ice Cream Social
    • 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm
    • FREE
    • 4630 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte
  3. TSWL Back to School Drive and Block Party
    • 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Anthony’s Barber Shop

Monday, August 1, 2022

  1. Back to School Bash at local McDonald’s restaurants — free school supplies, kids’ activities, more…
    • 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
    • FREE
    •  McDonald’s Belmont (505 N. Main Street, Belmont — Stanton Enterprise)

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  1. Back 2 School Block Party at Queen City STEM School
    • 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Queen City STEM School Elementary Campus

More events are expected to come.

