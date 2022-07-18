Back to School Events Happening in Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

School is back in session for many students starting next month.

Here are some back-to-school events happening in the Charlotte area.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Back to School Bash and Supply Drive Back to School Backpack & Ice Cream Social 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

FREE

4630 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte TSWL Back to School Drive and Block Party 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

FREE

Anthony’s Barber Shop

Monday, August 1, 2022

Back to School Bash at local McDonald’s restaurants — free school supplies, kids’ activities, more… 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

FREE

McDonald’s Belmont (505 N. Main Street, Belmont — Stanton Enterprise)

Saturday, August 27, 2022