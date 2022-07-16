Grant Provides Economic Support for Qualified Mecklenburg County Residents

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The HOMES (Helping Out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support) program is accepting applications. Mecklenburg County residents who qualify can receive economic assistance benefits up to $340. The grant is provided to assist in reducing the total amount of taxes due for the recipient’s primary residence.

Real Estate taxes are due and payable on September 1, 2022 without interest through January 5, 2023. On January 6, 2023, an interest charge of 2% is assessed on delinquent 2022 property tax bills. As of April 2022, the county reported more than 44,000 residents delinquent on their 2021 taxes.

The home doesn’t have to be paid off and there is no age requirement for residents who apply. Applications can be submitted at http://www.mecknc.gov/4HOMES. There is also the option of picking up the applications at the County Department of Community Resources or the County Assessor’s Office, located at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000. Residents should call 980-314-HOME for assistance in navigating the application process. Applications must be submitted and postmarked by November 18, 2022.