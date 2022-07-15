Over 400 UNC Charlotte Students Still Need Housing

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

School is back in session for many college students next month. Unfortunately for some UNC Charlotte students, they find themselves scrambling to make housing accommodations.

About 440 UNC Charlotte students are still without housing with only one month left before the beginning of the new semester.

Christy Jackson, the university’s senior director of communications, said that the “unexpected number” of students needing housing is due to more students who applied for housing sticking with their plans than the university anticipated. She added it is common for students to change their minds about housing plans after they apply to live on campus.

The lack of housing has left some students and parents frustrated.

Jackson said it is their goal that all students have university-run housing either on- or off-campus before the semester begins on Aug. 22.

The university has about 6,000 beds and approxiamtely 8,000 housing applicants, she said.

The university is still working to solve the issue.

