Here’s What to Know About Road Closures Ahead of Garth Brooks Concert

Charlotte will be full of country music fans heading to Friday’s Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown.

With so many fans in the area, be sure to keep road closures in mind.

The following roads will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.:

Graham Street Between South Mint Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard South Mint St Between Morehead Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue

Closed from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.:

Brooklyn Village Ave Between South Church Street and South College Street

Between South Church Street and Mint Street Levine Avenue of the Arts Between South Church Street and South Tryon Street Morehead Street The right westbound lane between South Tryon Street and I-77 northbound ramp South Mint Street The right northbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

Between Carson Blvd and Morehead Street

Between Brooklyn Village Ave and W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard West 4th Street The right eastbound lane between South Graham Street and South Mint Street West 1st Street Between South Mint Street and South Church Street South Graham Street The right southbound lane between West Trade Street and West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard

