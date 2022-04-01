Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The partnership between the Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute to increase vaccine access in black and brown communities has already produced respectable results. With a host of pop-up events attended by more than 3,000 people, the work of increasing local vaccinations is contributing to national dosage results – hovering close to 77% of the population. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explored these efforts with Dr. LaTonya Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis and supervising physician at Graham Primary Healthcare.

Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute Partner to Increase Vaccine Access was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: