Faiths Unite to Save Democracy

A group of multi-racial, multi-generational and multi-faith leaders have united to create Faiths United to Save Democracy (FUSD). According to its website, FUSD says their campaign “is focused in 10 states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. The organization will be hosting “What’s At Stake?” and “Know Your Rights” briefings in each state with interfaith and multicultural faith leaders. Bishop Claude Alexander, The Park Ministries, is the state lead for North Carolina. Other faith leaders are encouraged to connect with state leads and join the campaign.

FUSD says “the sacred right to vote is under a severe attack”. To date, forty-nine states have proposed or passed roughly four voter restriction measures, that create challenges for people of color, the elderly, and the poor looking to vote in elections. FUSD says the “Black Church must band together with other allies in the 2021-2022 Turnout Sunday/Lawyers & Collars’ intergenerational, multiracial, and interfaith voter protection campaign.” Turnout Sunday is not a day in the week but is described as a coordinated effort of “civic engagement and public policy information sharing among denominational and independent church leaders.” The program is facilitated by the Skinner Leadership Institute and the National African American Clergy Network,

FUSD is also providing a voter toolkit for the 2022 election that is described as a tool to equip, to educate, and to empower voters in the community. Log onto turnoutsunday.com to submit your request.

The group believes that the battle to save democracy is too big for any one racial, ethnic, or faith group to fight alone.

