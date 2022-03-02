More Free At Home COVID 19 Tests For Americans

COVID 19
President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address, that Americans can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week, In January, the government launched its effort to provide free rapid antigen tests through the website COVIDtests.gov.  Initially, there was a limit of four tests per residential address,  now every American household can order an additional set of four tests. The Biden administration initially made 500 million free tests available, but fewer than 300 million have been ordered.

