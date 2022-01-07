Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary actor, pioneer, trailblazer and activist, Sidney Poitier, has passed away at 94. Poitier broke many racial and color barriers in the entertainment industry and starred in some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies.

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964 for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

Poitier’s death was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, however, the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been revealed.

Poitier, a beyond great man and activist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 by President Barak Obama for his outstanding work and contributions.

Sidney vitae earned him two other Academy Award nominations, ten Golden Globes nominations, two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

Many people don’t know that Sidney Poitier was a dual citizen of both the U.S. and the Bahamas and served as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997-2007.

Sidney Poitier’s legacy will forever continue to live on as his contributions, work, battles, fights and perseverance to gave Black and colored people the fighting chance to find success in the entertainment world at large, as we know it today.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna of 45 years and six daughters.

