Plumber Receives Reward For Lakewood Church Toilet Stash

The plumber who found checks and cash inside a wall in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston has been rewarded. The plumber, Justin Cauley, discovered missing money in the Texas megachurch while working on a toilet on Nov. 10. After turning in the money, Houston Police said the discovery appears to be linked to a 2014 robbery of a church safe. About $200,000 in cash along with $400,000 worth of checks reportedly went missing.

At the time of the robbery, Lakewood put up $20,000 to help Crime Stoppers find the culprit and the money was later given as a donation to the nonprofit when the statute of limitations on the reward expired. The church and Crimestoppers agreed that Justin deserved the money and has given it to him as a reward.

