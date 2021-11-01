American Airlines Cancels Nearly 300 Flights

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As we enter into the week, American Airlines has canceled at least 250 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport. The company is seeing a domino effect as it deals with staffing issues. Today’s cancellations come just after the airline said it had to cancel over 1,000 flights throughout its network on Sunday. A company statement issued over the weekend said that the company is expecting around 1,800 flight attendants to return from leave today, and that at least 600 additional flight staff will be on-boarded by the end of the year.

This week’s trouble actually began last week when on Thursday and Friday high winds intermittently shut down American’s busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. This impacted the airline’s ability to get crew to the proper places and that spiraled into more cancellations on Sunday. This coupled with a shortage of pilots, created an even bigger problem. The airline is hoping to course correct today with the added flight attendant staff reporting back. Hoping for smoother skies this week.

