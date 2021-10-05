Black News Channel Features Morning Gospel Showcase

CLOSE
The Black News Channel (BNC) has partnered with RCA Inspiration to feature artists from its award-winning artists roster this week on the Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike morning show. The show airs weekdays on BNC from 6-10a EST and the schedule for the network’s inaugural Summer Concert Series Finale features Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Koryn Hawthorne, Le’Andria Johnson and DOE. Filmed at the famed National Museum of African American Music in the heart of Nashville the schedule for the week is:
- Monday, October 4 – Jonathan McReynolds and DOE
- Tuesday, October 5 – Le’Andria Johnson
- Wednesday, October 6 – Koryn Hawthorne
- Thursday, October 7 – Kirk Franklin
