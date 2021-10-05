Black News Channel Features Morning Gospel Showcase

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black News Channel (BNC) has partnered with RCA Inspiration to feature artists from its award-winning artists roster this week on the Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike morning show. The show airs weekdays on BNC from 6-10a EST and the schedule for the network’s inaugural Summer Concert Series Finale features Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Koryn Hawthorne, Le’Andria Johnson and DOE. Filmed at the famed National Museum of African American Music in the heart of Nashville the schedule for the week is:

Monday, October 4 – Jonathan McReynolds and DOE

Tuesday, October 5 – Le’Andria Johnson

Wednesday, October 6 – Koryn Hawthorne

Thursday, October 7 – Kirk Franklin

Also On Praise 100.9: