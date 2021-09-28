Charlotte
Over 100 Novant Health Employees Fired For Vaccine Non-Compliance

Novant has fired hundreds of employees a week after being suspended for not meeting the company’s deadline to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Novant gave those unvaccinated employees five days to begin their series of shots. Hospital system employees who are taking the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have until Oct. 15 to receive their second dose or once again face suspension. Workers who were granted religious or medical exemptions are required to undergo weekly testing and wear N95 masks.

