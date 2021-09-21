New Stores At Southpark Mall

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the economic challenges, businesses are growing. SouthPark Mall has announced the addition of two more stores to its list of new retail stores.

Scotch & Soda and Psycho Bunny will make their North Carolina debuts this fall. Scotch & Soda, based in Amsterdam, sells men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, will debut this month. Psycho Bunny, a New York based brand that sells classic menswear “with a twist” will open in November. Other recently opened stores at Southpark include Boss, Free People Movement, Golden Goose, Saint Laurent and Vince.

