Debbie Allen Takes Emmy’s Highest Honor

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary choreographer, actress, director, producer and 21-time Emmy nominee Debbie Allen took home the Television Academy’s highest honor at last night’s Emmy Awards. Celebrated for her many contributions to television, and her philanthropic endeavors Allen also won two other statuettes – one for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming and another for Outstanding Made for Television Movie. Allen was introduced with a video vignette voiced by Gayle King, before Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Ava Duvernay and Michael Douglas brought her on stage. Allen gave an impassioned acceptance speech that would NOT be rushed. To the production crew running the clock, she firmly but graciously told, “Honey, turn that clock off. I’m paying no attention to it” — and finished in her own time.

Also On Praise 100.9: