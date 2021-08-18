Charlotte mask mandate in effect for indoor, public spaces till September 1

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials issues a mask mandate for the City of Charlotte for indoor and public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, August 15 at 5 PM. Officials said this requirement applies to all individuals who are five years old or older.

This mandate comes as the number of COVID cases climb in the Charlotte area and across the nation with the Delta Variant cases.

Officials said the only exceptions to the mask mandate are:

Should not wear a Face Covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the Face Covering without assistance);

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a Face Covering if indoors);

Is temporarily removing their Face Coverings at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

Has found their Face Covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

Mecklenburg County commission held a press conference to discuss the new mask mandate:

The mask mandate will stay in effect through September 1.

