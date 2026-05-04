Stefon Diggs Assault Trial: Jury Selected In Case

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

A jury has been seated in the assault trial of Stefon Diggs, a former New England Patriots wide receiver accused of attacking his private chef at his home in Dedham in 2025. According to WCVB, seven jurors were selected on May 4, and the trial began Monday at Norfolk County District Court. Diggs has pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges tied to the alleged December incident.

What happened on Day 1 of the Stefon Diggs assault trial?

Prosecutors opened with a brief statement outlining testimony from the chef, Jamila Mila Adams, while the defense delivered a longer argument claiming the assault never occurred and asserting a lack of evidence. Defense attorneys also argued that Adams went to police days after being fired and amid demands for money, alleging she withheld messages and pointing to a payment dispute as central to the case, WCVB reported.

According to court records cited by the Associated Press, Adams told officers the two had argued over unpaid wages and that during the Dec. 2 encounter Diggs “smacked her across the face” and then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” leaving her struggling to breathe. She said she feared she might black out.

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More details were revealed during her testimony. On Monday, Adams testified that Diggs confronted her about a message revealing private details of an intimate relationship he had with another employee, but after an objection, prosecutors moved on. She added that her live-in role included managing his diet and cooking for the household, earning $2,000 per week. Diggs declined to speak to reporters upon arriving at court.

More on Diggs.

Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $69 million deal with New England last year and recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, his seventh 1,000-yard season. Previously drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, he later starred with the Buffalo Bills and had a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2024. His Patriots performance marked a strong return after a season-ending knee injury in Houston.

He was released in March and posted a farewell message thanking the organization, writing, “We family forever.” He is currently a free agent.

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Stefon Diggs Assault Trial: Jury Selected In Case was originally published on newsone.com