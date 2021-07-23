Greater Steps Scholars 38th to provide Scholarships and Supplies

Aisha Strothers, Executive Director Greater Steps Scholars

Source: Aisha Strothers / Aisha Strothers

Greater Steps Scholars, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Fund,is celebrating its 38th year providing young people in subsidized housing an opportunity to pursue a college education.  In addition to scholarships, Greater Steps Scholars also provides college-bound students basic necessities, such as school supplies, bed linens and a host of other essentials so they can concentrate on academics.  “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland, talked with Aisha Strothers, Greater Steps’ Executive Director about this years, Dorm Room and School Supply Drive and their upcoming Annual Awards Ceremony.

