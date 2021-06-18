Winning Strategies for Mothers Balancing Career and Family

Working women are required to strike a delicate balance between career and family. In many cases, thriving in a career is fraught with a myriad of challenges for women – especially after child birth and instances where the family dynamic requires a mother’s attention. For most working women, they’ve not only met the challenges of balancing family and work, they’re succeeding at it with gusto. It’s also helpful that major corporations, mid-size and small businesses have made it possible for working moms to both enjoy success and care for family. “COMMUNITY VOICES” host, Ron Holland talked Stacey Woods, Senior Vice President of HR Operations at XPO Logistics, Inc. about winning strategies for working mothers to thrive.

Also On Praise 100.9: