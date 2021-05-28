Grappling with Mental Illness during Memorial Day Weekend

Charlotte
05.28.21
Fonda Bryant

Source: Radio One Digital

As we close out Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s important for us to remember this Memorial Day Weekend that there are people grappling with serious mental health challenges that can cause a downward spiral into dark thoughts and spaces – even during times where joyous occasion and celebration is on everyone’s agenda. How can we arm ourselves with the ability to rescue someone considering self-harm, or is languishing in depression and anxiety, and God forbid, contemplating suicide. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with local and nationally recognized Mental Health Awareness Advocate, Fonda Bryant.

 

