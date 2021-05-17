Local
HomeLocal

North Carolinians still expected to travel Memorial Day weekend despite high gas price and shortage

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Drone Point View of City Traffic on Highway

Source: AerialPerspective Images / Getty

The high gas price or the shortage may not be stopping some from still traveling during the Memorial Day holiday.

According to AAA, 1.1 million North Carolinians are expected to travel during the holiday weekend. That’s about a 61% increase from last year, when fewer than residents traveled, due to the pandemic.

Gas prices are trending $1 higher than last year when residents were under the statewide stay-at-home order.  However, the country has mostly opened back up and even with the average gas price at $2.93 in North Carolina people are forecast to travel.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

“Many Carolinians are so eager to travel, we don’t expect higher gas prices to interfere with their plans,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips.”

Gas prices were expected to be around $3 per gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, AAA says but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.

 

North Carolina Memorial Day Travel Volumes
Total Automobile Air Other
2021 1.1 million 1 million 76,961 3,352
2020 678,000 664,298 11,305 2,561
2019 1.2 million 1.1 million 99,697 31,706

 

“A year’s worth of pent-up demand is being unleashed this summer, as Americans anticipate the kick off to the season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travel bookings with AAA – The Auto Club Group have surged recently, setting the stage for what should be a busy holiday weekend and an exciting summer.”

AAA reports the top road trip destinations North Carolinians plan to travel to include Las Vegas, NV, Orlando, FL, Myrtle Beach, Denver, CO and Nashville, TN.

U.S.-NEW YORK-COVID-19-CLOTH FACE COVERING

Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical

10 photos Launch gallery

Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical

Continue reading Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical

Mask Off?: CDC Issues New Guidelines Saying Vaccinated People Can Ditch Face Coverings, Twitter Skeptical

[caption id="attachment_972043" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty[/caption] The light at the end of the pandemic tunnel seems to have gotten brighter. The CDC has issued new guidelines that give those who have grown tired of mask-wearing and social distancing a huge breath of fresh air. Thursday (May 13), the Centers for Disease Control sent a bit of a shock to the country when it shared long-awaited guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that they no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky announced during a White House press briefing Thursday. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.” https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1392919155322544130?s=20 Based on carefully studied mounting evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at blunting the transmission of the coronavirus and keeping people from becoming seriously ill, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear face coverings, stay six feet away from others in most settings, whether indoors or outdoors the CDC announced. There are still exceptions when it comes to being in hospitals, crowded indoor spaces, and traveling on planes, trains, and mass transit masks are still required. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1392908020775010312?s=20 The reception of the news, however, has understandably been mixed. While many like The Today Show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie celebrated their first time in a studio together, unmasked and not socially distanced after a long 15 months. https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1393160572988952578?s=20 While others on Twitter are saying AHT, AHT, AHT to the new CDC guidance and are not as reluctant to give up their masks yet plus are very nervous that this might send us right back to those dark times at the height of the pandemic. https://twitter.com/MisterPreda/status/1392976534198124549?s=20 https://twitter.com/jumpedforjoi/status/1392929248428572678?s=20 Totally understandable. But this guidance was inevitable as the numbers show that vaccines work. The CDC is hoping this gives those who are still reluctant to get vaccinated the incentive to get the life-saving shot. We shall see how this pans out as the summer approaches, and people began to head back outside. You can peep more reactions to the CDC telling vaccinated individuals they can take off their masks in the gallery below. — Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

 

 

 

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

The Latest:

 

North Carolinians still expected to travel Memorial Day weekend despite high gas price and shortage  was originally published on 927theblock.com

gas prices , memorial day weekend , North Carolina , Travel

Videos
Latest
Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Outside Without a…
 3 weeks ago
04.28.21
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 2 months ago
04.02.21
Photos
Close