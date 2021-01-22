New Digital Navigator Program to help close Divide

Charlotte
| 01.22.21
Dismiss
Bruce Clark, Executive Director

Source: Bruce Clark, Executive Director / Bruce Clark

Providing digital inclusion and parity to people in Charlotte and surrounding communities is critically important to Bruce Clark.  As Executive Director of Digital Charlotte, an organization that deliver digital and media literacy resources to their communities, Clark is on the front lines in efforts to close the digital divide in North Carolina. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ Ron Holland talked with Bruce Clark about his organization’s valiant mission and how Charlotteans can navigate the tricky terrain of broadband internet access.

 

Bruce Clark , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Digital Charlotte , Digital Divide , Digital Navigator , Digital Navigator Program , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Capitol Officer Killed By Supposed Pro-Police Terrorists Was…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.21
Now That The Stimulus Package Is Agreed On,…
 1 month ago
12.21.20
Photos
Close