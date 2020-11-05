CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne

Source: Press / RCA Inspiration

Koryn Hawthorne is back with another song off her new album, I AM. It’s called “How Great” and it’s really powerful – like a mantra in song. “How Great” is something all believers should remember when trying times start to weigh heavy. Follow the lyrics and take a listen to the song below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Koryn Hawthorne “How Great” Lyrics
All I’ve been through

All I’ve seen You do

For this, I will praise You

My eyes were opened

My chains were broken

And for this, I will praise You

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

Grace I don’t deserve

Forgiveness I can’t earn

For this, I will praise You

Love that covers all

Love that makes me whole

For this, I will praise You, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

Your love is patient

Always consistent with me

For this, I will praise You

You’re never distant

Your heart will never leave

For this, I will praise You, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God, yeah

How great Thou art

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

How great Thou

How great Thou art

Oh Lord, my God

DON’T MISS… 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Koryn Hawthorne

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Learn The Lyrics To Koryn Hawthorne’s New Song, “How Great” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…
 1 day ago
11.05.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 5 days ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close