Bad policing remains top priority for Civil Rights Activists

Despite efforts to change the negative interactions between African Americans and police, social media is replete with video footage that suggests the problem will persist for a long time. Still, the Black Lives matter movement forges ahead with efforts to have this nation respect the lives and dignity of African Americans. Local and national law enforcement are revisiting procedures and trying to rein in bad police. And, Civil Rights activist remain steadfast in the streets, courtroom and media outlets – giving the clarion call for justice that is all too often elusive. “COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Civil Rights Activist, John C. Barnett, Founder and CEO of (T.H.U.G) ‘True Healing Under God.’

