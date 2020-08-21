Greater Steps toward Higher Education

08.21.20
Greater Steps Scholars is doing profoundly important  work providing scholarships for college-bound students in subsidized housing.  To date, Greater Steps Scholars, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority Scholarship Fund, has provided over 900 young people scholarships for college, technical and vocational school training. The program made it a priority to assist our youth in achieving their dreams of higher education. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Aisha Strothers, Executive Director of Greater Steps Scholars about their commitment to prioritize education for college-bound students.

 

