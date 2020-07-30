CLOSE
FREE MASKS FOR SUBCONTRACTORS

Masks

Source: Penny / Penny

As part of a community wide effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, members of the CELC

(Charlotte Executive Leadership Council) have partnered with Mecklenburg County Government to

donate and distribute 2 million masks to citizens in the Charlotte region. From this initiative, 100,000

masks have been slated for the construction industry. The purpose of the partnership is to aid in

protecting essential workers and support businesses who may have difficulty securing masks.

Marand Builders, a member of the CELC and 4C, has the privilege of distributing the donated masks

to small business construction trades in cooperation with Atrium Health.

If you know of any other subcontractors that would benefit from this event, please share this information.

Event Details:

  • Location: 4534 Old Pineville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Date: July 31, 2020
  • Time: 9 am-3 pm

  • Request Form: Please complete the form by visiting our website or via the QR codes below.

    https:www.marandbuilders.com

