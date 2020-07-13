Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Intercession” [Live In Nashville]

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and team hit Nashville for a live recording of “Intercession” and it really is moving.

“It is my prayer that this EP leads you to a place of intercession,” she wrote on Instagram about her new piece of work.

Earlier this month she released Intercession, a 4-track, 20-minute EP full of worship.

“This Intercession EP is a moment of obedience!” she said. “[On] une 22nd everyone dropped what they were doing, picked up their beams, and did whatever it took to make this vision come to pass! We all commutes to Nashville and recorded at Oceanway Studios! Guys! I cannot appreciate you enough for trusting me to not lead us astray! I vow to you that I will stay at the feet of Jesus and only ask you to help me do what he has instructed! I love you! I support you! I have the absolute best team on the earth.”

Watch:

