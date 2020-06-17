Here’s How You Can Celebrate Juneteenth In Charlotte

Juneteenth is Friday, June 19th….also known as Black Independence Day, memorializes the end of slavery in America. On June 19, 1865, enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, received word from Major General Gordon Granger that the Civil War had ended and that they were free. This was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had freed their counterparts around the country. Although Juneteenth is not a federal holiday, most states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation recognizing it as a holiday or observance.

Please find a list of local celebrations below:

June 19th

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas

House of Africa (in front of the store)

1215 Thomas Avenue Opening Ceremony, Friday, June 19th @ 3pm with presentations about the history of Juneteenth followed by an interactive drum circle. The public is invited to bring their drums and play along. This will be a drop in event along with other activities throughout the weekend, due to COVID 19 restrictions.

For more information, visit the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas website, https://www.juneteenthofthecarolinas.com/

Juneteenth Unity Fair/All Day @juneteenthunityfair Instagram Page

BLKMRTCLT Juneteenth Freedom March/1pm First Ward Park

Reiki & Meditation Juneteenth/1pm Dupp & Swat

Rock Hill Virtual Juneteenth Celebration/7p For more information about the Rock Hill event, visit juneteenthrockhill.com.

Levine Museum of the New South Juneteenth! Family Day Celebration (virtual) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Engage 2020: Juneteenth Lunch and Learn (virtual) 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture Juneteenth Celebration Art Lesson with Alicia McDaniel (virtual) 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Juneteenth Liberation Drive-Thru Celebration Beatties Ford Road (near LaSalle Street) 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

