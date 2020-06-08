GRIFF’s Prayer For Elmo’s Black Dad [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 06.08.20
Dismiss


The father of Sesame Street’s Elmo got to talking about social justice and GRIFF thinks he’s Black. Listen up top! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF’s Prayer For A Gospel Industry Fight [VIDEO]

Watch Here: We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity &amp; Healing” [LIVE STREAM]

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Pharmacies [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Elmo’s Black Dad [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Cop’s ‘Less Lethal’ Shooting Of Student Protestor Leads…
 4 days ago
06.05.20
Photos
Close