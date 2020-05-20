Mr. Griffin: “I’m So About To Appreciate This Summer” [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.20.20
Dismiss

Considering the number of people who’ve been dying around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, GRIFF is especially grateful for his children.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Listen up top to hear why he’s excited to spend this summer with his babygirl.

SEE ALSO: 

Mr. Griffin: Being Afraid Is Ok, Just Don’t Be Scary [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: “I’m So About To Appreciate This Summer” [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close