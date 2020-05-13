CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Erica Campbell Feature Guest On OWN’s “Girlfriends Check-In”

Erica Campbell

Source: Erica Campbell / Erica Campbell

Praise 100.9’s very own Erica Campbell from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell will be a guest on the premiere of  OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Girlfriends Check-In,” this Saturday, May 16th, 10pm EST.  She will be featured along with Tamela Mann, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Yolanda Adams.

“Girlfriends Check In,” is the new all-female Saturday night virtual reality show on the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. In each episode of the series, viewers will be invited into the homes of different groups of celebrity friends who will come together virtually for an uplifting and light-hearted conversation focusing on love, friendship and wellness – spilling tea bout past and present relationships along the way.

Check out a first-look of “Girlfriends Check In” HERE

 

 

 

 

Erica Campbell , get up! mornings with erica campbell , girlfriends , Girlfriends Check In , OWN

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close