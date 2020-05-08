Charlotte Motor Speedway To Host Cabarrus County High School Graduations

Charlotte Motor Speedway is going to host drive-in and drive-thru graduations for students at Cabarrus County high schools in June.

The speedway is partnering with Cabarrus County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to give high school seniors this first-of-its-kind commencement for the state. With the national pandemic, high school seniors have been unsure of how they would be able to celebrate this milestone.

Students from all 10 Cabarrus County high schools, representing more than 2,300 graduates in the 2020 senior class, will take part in individual ceremonies over a two-day period of June 12-13.

To comply with recommended social distancing practices, each graduate and his or her immediate family will be invited to enter the speedway infield and park in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV, where a commencement address will be broadcast drive-in movie style. Families will be limited to one car per graduate and required to remain in the vehicle along with the student. Following the graduation message, cars will be directed onto the track for a commencement processional to the start/finish line, where each graduate will receive his or her diploma, live on Speedway TV.