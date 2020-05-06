

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses being keeping promises and being kind to people. First impressions are everything and you never know who needs it.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

Faith Walking: Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: How To Be A Better Giver [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Be Kind To People [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: