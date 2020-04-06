Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
We checked in with the legendary Tyler Perry today and he gave us his thoughts on the ongoing pandemic. In the interview up top, Perry discusses why it’s important for him to share the Word of God on social media and opens up about who he wants to work for in the future. He also shared an encouraging word for people affected by COVID-19.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Press play up top!
SEE ALSO:
Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]
Tyler Perry Tops The Ebony Power 100 List for 2020
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio [PHOTOS]
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry’s New ATL Movie Studio [PHOTOS]
1. Tyler PerrySource:FreddyO.com 1 of 44
2. Beyonce2 of 44
3. Cicely TysonSource:FreddyO.com 3 of 44
4. Halle BerrySource:FreddyO.com 4 of 44
5. Rep. Maxine Waters & Sid WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 5 of 44
6. Viola DavisSource:FreddyO.com 6 of 44
7. Vanessa WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 7 of 44
8. UsherSource:FreddyO.com 8 of 44
9. Loretta DevineSource:FreddyO.com 9 of 44
10. Jazmine SullivanSource:FreddyO.com 10 of 44
11. Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana WatersSource:FreddyO.com 11 of 44
12. Terrance HowardSource:FreddyO.com 12 of 44
13. Jill ScottSource:FreddyO.com 13 of 44
14. Tiffany HaddishSource:FreddyO.com 14 of 44
15. Tika Sumpter & Nicholas JamesSource:FreddyO.com 15 of 44
16. Michelle WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 16 of 44
17. LaLa AnthonySource:FreddyO.com 17 of 44
18. Kelly RowlandSource:FreddyO.com 18 of 44
19. Angela RyeSource:FreddyO.com 19 of 44
20. Taraji P. HensonSource:FreddyO.com 20 of 44
21. Oprah & SteadmanSource:FreddyO.com 21 of 44
22. Debbie Allen, Phylica Rashad &Source:FreddyO.com 22 of 44
23. Tamela and David MannSource:FreddyO.com 23 of 44
24.Source:FreddyO.com 24 of 44
25. Lance GrossSource:FreddyO.com 25 of 44
26. Tina Knowles LawsonSource:FreddyO.com 26 of 44
27. MaxwellSource:FreddyO.com 27 of 44
28. Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard LawsonSource:FreddyO.com 28 of 44
29. Ludacris and EudoxieSource:FreddyO.com 29 of 44
30. Kyla PrattSource:FreddyO.com 30 of 44
31.Source:FreddyO.com 31 of 44
32.Source:FreddyO.com 32 of 44
33. Michael EalySource:FreddyO.com 33 of 44
34. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:FreddyO.com 34 of 44
35. Bow WowSource:FreddyO.com 35 of 44
36.Source:FreddyO.com 36 of 44
37.Source:FreddyO.com 37 of 44
38. Colin Kaepernick & NessaSource:FreddyO.com 38 of 44
39. Patti LabelleSource:FreddyO.com 39 of 44
40.Source:FreddyO.com 40 of 44
41.Source:FreddyO.com 41 of 44
42.Source:FreddyO.com 42 of 44
43. Whoopi Goldberg & Alex MartinSource:FreddyO.com 43 of 44
44. MonicaSource:FreddyO.com 44 of 44
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com