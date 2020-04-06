Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

04.06.20
We checked in with the legendary Tyler Perry today and he gave us his thoughts on the ongoing pandemic. In the interview up top, Perry discusses why it’s important for him to share the Word of God on social media and opens up about who he wants to work for in the future. He also shared an encouraging word for people affected by COVID-19.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bodNbV6ong Last night in Atlanta, Black Hollywood came out and showed out in Atlanta for media mogul Tyler Perry and the debut of his new movie studio. The 330-acre studio cost $250 million to build and is the only major film studio in the nation that is Black-owned. In addition, its twelve sound stages are named after notable black actors and actresses. In addition, Perry plans to open his studio for tours for school children by next summer and build a  3,000-seat theater for concerts and other events, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “All I can equate it to is having a kid and you hope everyone thinks my baby is beautiful,” Perry, 50, told the newspaper. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] On the red carpet, Perry’s dear friend Oprah Winfrey told the press that Perry was always ahead of the game, not waiting for traditional Hollywood to give him permission to make the films he wanted to male. “He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” she told the Associated Press. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Like we said, folks from the likes of Beyonce, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Spike Lee to name a few, helped him christen “his baby.” So here’s a look at the beauty and boldness Black folks brought to honor Tyler Perry’s newest accomplishment...

Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

