GMA Announces #LOVEGOESVIRAL Livestream Event

The GMA Foundation has launched an online fundraising campaign to create the COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, which will assist those in the Christian/Gospel music community, onstage and behind the scenes. The purpose of the fund is to offer relief to those whose health and basic necessities have been dramatically affected by COVID-19.

#LOVEGOESVIRAL will feature at-home, acoustic performances and encouragement from some of your favorite artists like, Bill and Gloria Gaither, Brian Courtney Wilson,CeCe Winans, Erica and Warryn Campbell, Hillsong Y&F, Kirk Franklin, Q Parker, Steven Curtis Chapman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Afters,Tye Tribbett and more!

#LOVEGOESVIRAL begins at 8p.m. EST / 7p.m. CST and will be broadcast live on the GMA Dove Awards Facebook page.

