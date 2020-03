Cavanaugh Bell, 7, spent $600 of his own money, saved up from two birthdays and three Christmases, to make coronavirus care packages for seniors, feed 90 students and help the local businesses impacted by being closures ordered by the state. A first-grader in Gaithersburg, Md., Bell is working to overcome fear with acts of love. Read the full story HERE

