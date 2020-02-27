I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: Mary T. McCray

McCray was elected as an at-large member of the Board of Education in 2011. A native of High Point, NC, she worked in education for 34 years, 24 of them in CMS, before retiring in July 2011. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from North Carolina A&T State University. She moved to Charlotte after graduation and taught elementary school in Union County for a decade before joining CMS. She taught at Collinswood, Morehead, Piney Grove and Endhaven elementary schools, as well as Community House Middle. McCray has also been active in local, state and national teacher organizations, including the National Council of Urban Educators, the National Council of Teachers of Math, the National Council for Social Studies and the International Reading Association. She was the first full-time president of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators. McCray has three grown children who attended CMS schools, including one who is now a CMS teacher. Her salary for serving on the Board is $1,508.33 per month.

McCray is a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the Mecklenburg Chapter of Democratic Women, the Black Political Caucus, the Queen City Chapter of NC A&T State University Alumni, and a Life Member of the National Education Association.

She has received numerous awards and recognitions such as the Pearl Award for Education Service from the Alpha Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a 2019 finalist for the Green – Garner Award for Outstanding School Board Member, the Maya Angelou Women Who Lead in Education Award, NCAE Presidential Award for Service in Public Education, just to name a few.

