I Am Carolinas Black History
I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees: James Lee

I Am Carolinas Black History Honorees:

James Lee is a Charlotte, NC native who is making everyday history by super-serving his city. Born and raised in Grier Heights, Mr. Lee has always had a strong passion for people and the community. He is using his real-world experiences and vision to currently lead an outreach campaign where all Mecklenburg County citizens are counted in this year’s 2020 Census. Through the 2020 Census Block Party Tour, Mr. Lee is making sure that the hard to count, underrepresented neighborhoods of Charlotte participate and receive the funding they deserve.

